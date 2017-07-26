James Cameron Considering Rebooting ‘Terminator’ Franchise With New Trilogy

July 26, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: James Cameron, Movie, reboot, Terminator, Trilogy
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger poses with Endoskeleton during the France Photocall of 'Terminator Genisys' at the Publicis Champs Elysees on June 19, 2015 in Paris, France.
(Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“I’ll be back” is one of the most famous quotes in cinema history.

It became popular in 1984’s “The Terminator,” when Arnold Schwarzenegger’s robot character told the LA Police Department that, well, he’d be back after patiently waiting to terminate Sarah Connor.

It looks like there’s a whole new meaning to that famed line as director James Cameron is considering rebooting the franchise with a brand new trilogy, per News.com.au.

Cameron was involved in the first two films before calling it quits. Jonathan Mostow brought the series back in 2003 with “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.” Different faces have taken over as director since.

“The question is — has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up?” said the filmmaker. “Can it still have new relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films? We live in a world of predator drones, and surveillance, and big data, and emergent AI.”

Cameron notes that he’s in discussions with “Terminator” franchise’s current rights holder David Ellison about reinventing the series.

A new, 3-D version of “Terminator 2” is being released in theaters next month.

