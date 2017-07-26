Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having A Third Child

July 26, 2017 12:06 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, pregnant, Surrogate, Third Child
(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Reports are saying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is three months pregnant.

It’s no secret that Kim wants a big family and the couple began to look for a surrogate back in June. We are now hearing that they found a San Diego mom in her late 20’s, that was referred by an agency, is three months pregnant, which means we’ll meet baby number 3 in the new year.

They have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live