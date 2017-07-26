Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having A Third Child

Reports are saying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is three months pregnant.

It’s no secret that Kim wants a big family and the couple began to look for a surrogate back in June. We are now hearing that they found a San Diego mom in her late 20’s, that was referred by an agency, is three months pregnant, which means we’ll meet baby number 3 in the new year.

They have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.