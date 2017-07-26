Macaulay Culkin Has A New Look, And He Looks Great! [Photos]

Remember when actor Macaulay Culkin was in childhood favorite films like “Home Alone,” “Richie Rich,” “The Pagemaster.” (okay, we can easily forget the last one).

There’s no denying he went through some hard times after he was arrested for possession of marijuana and other controlled substances back in 2004. His hair looked long and messy and his beard wasn’t necessarily on point.

However, pictures surfaced Tuesday morning of him with Disney Channel alum Brenda Song on a potential date the night prior. According to BuzzFeed, the pair were spotted at Craigs in Los Angeles and left the popular eatery together.

New pic! Macaulay Culkin looks SO good with his clean-shaven look! https://t.co/Ci0O0DINlq pic.twitter.com/DdxEOTStUk — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 25, 2017

Many took to Twitter right away after the photo surfaced.

Macaulay Culkin is looking healthy and sober again and I don't even know him but I'm so proud of him !! pic.twitter.com/9MlWZj3Vh8 — minister grace (@abcdefgrace_) July 25, 2017

Macaulay Culkin is back to looking healthy again: https://t.co/BMcjajpkbg pic.twitter.com/XVw2MFcxMS — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) July 25, 2017

Looking good there buddy, and way to call it quits with the hair!