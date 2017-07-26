Macaulay Culkin Has A New Look, And He Looks Great! [Photos]

Remember when actor Macaulay Culkin was in childhood favorite films like “Home Alone,” “Richie Rich,” “The Pagemaster.” (okay, we can easily forget the last one).
There’s no denying he went through some hard times after he was arrested for possession of marijuana and other controlled substances back in 2004. His hair looked long and messy and his beard wasn’t necessarily on point.
However, pictures surfaced Tuesday morning of him with Disney Channel alum Brenda Song on a potential date the night prior. According to BuzzFeed, the pair were spotted at Craigs in Los Angeles and left the popular eatery together.
Many took to Twitter right away after the photo surfaced.
Looking good there buddy, and way to call it quits with the hair!