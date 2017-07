Starbucks just won summer!

Now you can take a tropical time out … at Starbucks.

Yep, Starbucks is offering a Pina Colada drink made with black tea, pineapple fruit infusion and coconut. Sadly, the rum isn’t included

Just got Starbucks on the house because one of the employees didn't know of the new Piña Colada tea drink I ordered. Life is good ☺️ pic.twitter.com/MjPEdAQbiv — ✨Neverland Princess✨ (@jaysbakingworld) July 24, 2017

