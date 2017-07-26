Teen Who Live Streamed Car Crash Charged With DUI, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash Friday night on Henry Miller Road, north of Los Banos after crashing her white Buick Century that resulted in the death of her sister.

Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, was killed when her older sister crashed the vehicle while apparently live streaming while driving.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office have now filed charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI against Obdulia Sanchez on Wednesday morning.

Sanchez will be arraigned by video at 1:15 p.m. in Merced Superior Court in Los Banos.

The Modesto Bee has the full story.