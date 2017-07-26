Teen Who Live Streamed Car Crash Charged With DUI, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

July 26, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: crash, DUI, Killed, Live Streaming, Manslaughter, Sister, Teen
Merced County Sheriff

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash Friday night on Henry Miller Road, north of Los Banos after crashing her white Buick Century that resulted in the death of her sister.

Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, was killed when her older sister crashed the vehicle while apparently live streaming while driving.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office have now filed charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI against Obdulia Sanchez on Wednesday morning.

Sanchez will be arraigned by video at 1:15 p.m. in Merced Superior Court in Los Banos.

The Modesto Bee has the full story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live