Usher rode shotgun and joined James Corden for the Late Late Show host’s latest installment of Carpool Karaoke last night.

The duo teamed up on Usher’s biggest hits like “Yeah,” “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “I Don’t Mind” and “OMG.” They also got out of the car a couple of times — once to polish Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and another time to help push a stalled car off the road.