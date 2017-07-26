When Walmart Employees Accuse Customer Of Shoplifting, They Quickly Realize They’re Wrong [Video]

July 26, 2017 2:25 PM
SKOKIE, IL - JANUARY 17: A sign hangs outside of a Walmart store on January 17, 2017 in Skokie, Illinois.
Oh Walmart. There’s always hate when it comes to the megastore chain. Whether it be from the employees, who are often revealing stories about awful work environment, or customers with their tales from the dark side. The latter usually tell the crazier stories.

In a viral video that was posted on YouTube on Sunday, Gina Lescarbeau, who was filming this incident on her phone, was accused of stealing a Lion King Disney Junior toy by store employees.

Loss prevention manager Kenny Swanson-Peck and coworker Thomas Ewalt of the Walmart in Burnsville, Minnesota, escorted her to their office to check her receipt, claiming she’s lying about the toy’s price.

“The lion is fifteen dollars,” Swanson-Peck says, referring to the Lion King Disney Junior toy.

“It’s seven dollars!” Lescarbeau responds. Her receipt reflects this. “What’s the price on it?” She then has Swanson-Peck scan the toy.

After a minute of fumbling around they realize she was right: the toy was indeed $7 and not $15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the YouTube video has garnered over 850,000 views. Apparently, those $8 were worth the scene that was caused.

You can view the video hereWarning: Explicit language. 

