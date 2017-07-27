animals, pets, front street animal shelter, adopt a pet for the day

Adopt A Pet For The Day At Front Street Animal Shelter

July 27, 2017 6:50 AM By Tony Tecate
The Front Street Animal Shelter is doing an amazing job keeping on top of peoples minds.

They just announced a new program coming where you can adopt a pet for the day.

What a great way to see if a pet will fit into your lifestyle. At the same time it is giving the animal some love, and a chance to get out of the shelter.

To find out more about this program check them out by clicking here.

