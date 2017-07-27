Adopt A Pet For The Day At Front Street Animal Shelter

The Front Street Animal Shelter is doing an amazing job keeping on top of peoples minds.
They just announced a new program coming where you can adopt a pet for the day.
#ThePetsOfSacramento: @ThePeopleOfSacramento was the first to try our newest program "Adopt A Dog For A Day"! _ Maybe you're looking for a new pup or just want to give some love to a local shelter dog! This new program with Front Street Animal Shelter will hopefully get animals adopted & find their forever home. _ Keep up with this dogs day on my @thepeopleofsacramento 's instastory! He is up for adoption! 😍🐶 _ #TPOS #TPOSTODAY #ThePeopleOfSacramento #Puppies #visitsacramento #916 #FrontStreet #ShelterDogs #AdoptDontShop
What a great way to see if a pet will fit into your lifestyle. At the same time it is giving the animal some love, and a chance to get out of the shelter.
