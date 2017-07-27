DAMN. Kendrick Lamar Brings J. Cole On Tour!

During Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. tour, Detroit, Michigan was in for a HUGE surprise. Hot New Hip Hop reported Kendrick welcoming J. Cole on stage by playing Déjà Vu from his most recent album 4 Your Eyez Only.

In the video it appear as if MAYBE, just maybe, Kendrick Lamar was going to do a cover of J. Cole’s song. Then J. COLE APPEARS ON STAGE!

The moment Kendrick brings out J Cole in Detroit 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kjQZbMRZlc — Ahmad El-Sayed (@a_elsayed28) July 27, 2017

As J. Cole takes the stage, it’s clear the crowd is loving it. The DAMN. tour did not feature J. Cole so for the fans that missed out on J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only tour, they definitely got a feel for what they missed out on. The hype instantly increased as J. Cole stayed to perform a few more songs.

After the show, XXL Mag reported J. Cole hitting the studio with Royce Da 5’9.

He posted a previous photo of J. Cole sitting on his Mac Book, then follows it up with a second picture captioned, “Magical Moments.”

Magical moments A post shared by 🏋🏿Nickle🏋🏿 (@royceda59) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

It looks like North Carolina is brewing up some serious heat with all of these rappers putting in some serious work.

