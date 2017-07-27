Drug Dealer Tricks Customers Into Buying $10,000 Worth Of Broccoli

Two men in Colorado are going to be doing some hard time in prison, all over because of broccoli!

According to SF Gate, Tercell Davis, using the code name 22 Jump Street, sold $10,000 worth of “marijuana” to some local buyers. Unfortunately for those buyers, Davis’s partner, Sababu Colbert-Evans, had secretly switched his marijuana with broccoli!

Once the buyers realized they were swindled, they recontacted Davis and Colbert-Evans to get their money back. The buyers even used different names so the broccoli dealers wouldn’t know what was coming.

Sadly, the buyers’ plan didn’t work very well, and their second meeting lead to an intense shootout. Colbert-Evans and Davis began shooting at the buyers, hitting one in the torso and leaving the rest running for their lives.

Both have since plead guilty to attempted murder charges….

