French Montana is busy enough as it is with his new album, Jungle Rules, but the grind doesn’t stop him from helping those who really need it.

XXL Mag reports French Montana made a HUGE donation to a health center in Uganda. Thanks to his generous donation, over 28 thousand people will be able to get the health care they truly need.

Brick by brick build empires #unforgettablemoments πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¬ #junglerules A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

