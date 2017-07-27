State Fair Ride Throws Riders Off In Deadly Accident [VID]

The Ohio State Fair has closed down all its rides following a terrifying and deadly accident.

According to TMZ, a ride called Fire Ball violently ejected eight people mid-ride after a number of seats broke off.

The Wednesday night accident left seven people injured and killed one. The accident was been so bad, other state fairs have closed down similar rides (including the California State Fair).

While officials revealed the fair would remain open today, all rides will remain closed until they’re deemed safe.

To see the graphic video of the accident, you can go right here.