Amazon Hiring 1,500 Full-Time Workers In Sacramento

Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Sacramento next year, and that means they’re hiring!

According to KCRA, the company is set to employee 1,500 new workers, and they’ve already begun the process of hiring new team members.

These full-time employees will receive competitive hourly wages, a benefits package, and more.

Roberta MacGlashan, chair of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, spoke about the hiring, saying:

“Amazon coming to Sacramento represents a big step forward as our community continues to grow. We have seen Amazon be a positive influence elsewhere in the state, and we are pleased that Amazon has chosen to invest in this region as well.”

If you want to apply yourself, head to the application right here!