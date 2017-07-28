FDA Plans To Lower Nicotine Levels In Cigarettes, Make Them Less Addicting

July 28, 2017 1:50 PM
A man smokes outside a tobacco shop in the Saudi capital Riyadh late on June 11, 2017. The price of a pack of cigarettes doubled for Saudi Arabian smokers under first-time tax measures to help the kingdom cope with a drop in oil revenues. / AFP PHOTO / FAYEZ NURELDINE
(Photo credit FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

The great tobacco battle is continuing with a new report that the the U.S. government is proposing cutting the nicotine level in cigarettes so they aren’t so addictive, per Global News in a Friday report.

According to the report, the Food and Drug Administration’s chief Scott Gottlieb on Friday directed the agency’s staff to develop new regulations on nicotine. The FDA has had the power since 2009 to regulate nicotine levels but hasn’t done so. Stocks of cigarette makers plunged after the announcement.

“A renewed focus on nicotine can help us to achieve a world where cigarettes no longer addict future generations of our kids,” Gottlieb said in a speech to staff in Silver Spring, Maryland.

You can read the full news on Global News’ webpage.

