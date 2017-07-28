Sacramento Animal Shelter Offering Free Pet Adoptions Through Sunday!

Are you looking for a new furry friend to call family? Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is offering free pet adoptions through Sunday!

The shelter began promoting the program on their Facebook page on Wednesday with their post:

No one has been adopting and we are overwhelmed with homeless pets. To save lives and encourage adoptions, all pets will be free to adopt through this Sunday July 30th. We can’t believe how many wonderful cats and dogs are struggling to find homes.

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front St. Sacramento, CA 95818. They’re open 12pm-5:30pm on Friday and 12pm-5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Daily adoptions end 30 minutes before closing time.

You can view a list of animals ready for adoption at the City of Sacramento’s adoption page. You can also view information of what’s included with adoptions.

