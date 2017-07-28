Shaquille O’Neal Drops Diss Rap Track Toward LaVar Ball, Must Listen!

July 28, 2017 5:00 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball and his “Big Baller Brand” of clothes have been the talk of the town since this year’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, when he became extremely outspoken of his son Lonzo, who was eventually drafted no. 2 overall by the Lakers in this past draft.

Not just conversation starters with sports enthusiasts, Ball has been in everyday news headlines and is even set to premier his own reality show with his family.

The latest headline with his name in it doesn’t star him. Nope, it stars NBA Analyst and former NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal and his diss track he made toward Ball. On July 17, Ball claimed that he and his son, LaMelo, could “kill” Shaq and his son, Shareef, in a game of 2-on-2.

Shaq’s track is pretty hot, it’s catchy and it makes your head bounce. Here are some of the lyrics:

You see my t shirts, you see my feet work
Big baller brand, that was me first
How many parades did I give them LA streets
How many rings with Kobe, see you thought we had beef

TMZ has the track. It’s a must-listen!

