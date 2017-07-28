Taco Bell Launches ‘Potatorito’ For Their $1 Menu. Looks Scrumptious!

July 28, 2017 10:28 AM
A Taco Bell fast food restaurant is seen in New Carrollton, Maryland, December 31, 2014. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
(Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The dollar menu is often a popular area on any fast food menu. Whether it be a quick pick-me-up on the way to work or a stop after a night of hitting the beers, the dollar menu is heaven on both your stomach and wallet.

A new addition to Taco Bell’s dollar menu is the new ” beefy potatorito.”

Patrons will find this burrito boasts a layer of seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, crispy potatoes, and a drizzle of chipotle sauce.

According to a post by Brand Eating, however, the item will be offered for a limited time. You can see a photo and nutritional info of the potatorito on their site.

Better hurry up and snag one while it’s still offered!

