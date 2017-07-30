1025 Is Hooking You Up For Back To School!

July 30, 2017 7:13 PM
1025 is helping you go back to school in style! All week long, we’re hooking you up with a 1025 backpack and a $25 gift card to get your shopping done at 99 Cents Only Stores!

From brand names to no-brainer deals, it all adds up to everything they need for less. Get the smartest deals on all your school supplies at 99 Cents Only Stores!

You can win Monday – Friday at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM and 7PM!

Listen to 1025 and text in the code word to win! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

