Apple Accidentally Leaks iPhone 8’s Crazy New Technology

It may be easy opening your iPhone with the touch of your finger, but Apple is ready to make it even easier…

Complex has reported that infrared facial detection is set to be added to the upcoming iPhone 8, and it appears this technology will allow users to unlock their phones just by looking at their it.

Unfortunately for Apple, this information came out through a leak…… that they accidentally released themselves.

I can confirm reports that HomePod’s firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone’s infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/yLsgCx7OTZ — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

The infrared is so the Face Unlock on the iPhone 8 can work in the dark/at night. Our earlier story detailing it https://t.co/SRLBsHoiij — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 31, 2017

After pushing the release of the HomePod firmware this past weekend, many developers looked through the code and found the upcoming facial detection software. The design of the iPhone 8 was also rumored to have been including in the leak.

To learn more, head right here!