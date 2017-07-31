Apple Accidentally Leaks iPhone 8’s Crazy New Technology

July 31, 2017 12:14 PM By Nina
It may be easy opening your iPhone with the touch of your finger, but Apple is ready to make it even easier…

Complex has reported that infrared facial detection is set to be added to the upcoming iPhone 8, and it appears this technology will allow users to unlock their phones just by looking at their it.

Unfortunately for Apple, this information came out through a leak…… that they accidentally released themselves.

After pushing the release of the HomePod firmware this past weekend, many developers looked through the code and found the upcoming facial detection software. The design of the iPhone 8 was also rumored to have been including in the leak.

