Aretha Franklin’s Likely Lost Over 100 Pounds [PIC]

The legendary Aretha Franklin has lost a ton of weight if this photo is anything to go by.

MTO News shared a picture of the soul singer that shows she’s probably lost over 100 pounds!

#ArethaFranklin looks amazing with her new weight loss. 🙌🏿 A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

The 75-year-old was posing for a photo with gospel singer Ricky Dillard, and Dillard expressed that he only wanted fans to offer encouragements to Franklin, no negative comments.

With that in mind, we just want to say that Aretha Franklin looks amazing and we hope she’s doing well!

See a larger version of that photo right here!