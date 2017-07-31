Beyoncé & Jay- Z Are Renewing Their Vows!

July 31, 2017 11:14 AM
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Beyoncé with Lemonade & Jay-Z with 4:44 have aired out some of the iconic couples dirty laundry, but it appears as though now the powerful couple is ready to wipe the slate clean and start over.

In Jay-Z’s newest album 4:44, Jay-Z has publicly apologized to Beyoncé for his past infidelities.

A trusted friend to both Carters has been quoted telling Look Magazine;

‘Beyoncé wants to wipe the slate clean and bring the family back together. They’ve experienced some seriously difficult situations, but they’ve pulled through it.’

Bossip has reported the couple being spotted together outside of Los Angeles Soul Cycling class. Could they be getting back into shape for their second wedding?

It didn’t take the Queen B long to get back into shape after bringing Rumi and Sur into this world.

Full story.

