Hacker Hits HBO, Threatens To Release ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers

Someone or some group of people must be REALLY big fans of the popular TV series Game of Thrones and other shows as HBO announced hackers broke into their servers and stole an unknown quantity of data, per James Hibberd of Entertainment Weekly.

Unreleased episodes of Ballers and Room 104 have already appeared online but the big splash is a script of next week’s Game of Thrones episode.

According to the publication, an anonymous email was sent to many reporters on Sunday announcing the hack:

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

However, no Game of Thrones episodes have been leaked.

Entertainment Weekly has the full story.