Hacker Hits HBO, Threatens To Release ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers

July 31, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, Hacked, HBO, spoilers
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actor Peter Dinklage, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Someone or some group of people must be REALLY big fans of the popular TV series Game of Thrones and other shows as HBO announced hackers broke into their servers and stole an unknown quantity of data, per James Hibberd of Entertainment Weekly.

Unreleased episodes of Ballers and Room 104 have already appeared online but the big splash is a script of next week’s Game of Thrones episode.

According to the publication, an anonymous email was sent to many reporters on Sunday announcing the hack:

Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.” 

However, no Game of Thrones episodes have been leaked.

Entertainment Weekly has the full story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live