Harmless Ingredient Has Customers Freaking Out At Chipotle

With all the health scares going on at Chipotle, including a recent norovirus lawsuit, you’d think people would worry about bigger things than a…….bay leaf?

Apparently, multiple customers have taken to Twitter and Instagram to post how disgusted they are that they found a leaf in their food. In actuality, it’s supposed to be there.

Fresh or dried bay leaves are used in cooking for their distinctive flavor and fragrance. They’re often used to flavor soups, strews and rice dishes. So when customers found them in their food they took to social media to blast to the taco and burrito chain.

