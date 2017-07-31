‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Arrested In The Middle Of Court Appearance

When this Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star appeared in court for an identity fraud case, she wound up finding herself in handcuffs for a completely separate charge!

TMZ has reported that Karen King has been arrested for avoiding payments on her Maserati. The reality star had a warrant out for her arrest after she stopped making payments on her luxury car several months ago, but police were unable to locate her.

However, when King attended court as part of a pending identity fraud case, the court clerk announced there was a warrant out for her arrest and she was handcuffed on the spot.

