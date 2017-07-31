MTV Is Bringing ‘TRL’ Back In October

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the president of MTV, Chris McCarthy says “Total Request Live” will return in October!

TRL was originally hosted by Carson Daly and filmed in a Times Square studio that ran on MTV from 1998 to 2008. It played the top 10 most requested music videos of the day and featured celebrity and musician guests. For the first time in four years the ratings growth for MTV’s core audience (18 to 34 year olds) have seen growth in the past two months.

McCarthy said that “a massive studio” facing Times Square is currently under construction. “If we’re going to come back and reinvent MTV, the studio is a given,” he says. “It is the centerpiece.”

The new show will feature five co-hosts, which includes comedian DC Young Fly and Chicago radio host Erik Zachary. Additional hosts for the show will be announced as MTV is still in negotiations with other personalities.