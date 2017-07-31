scientist, robots, humanity

Scientists Say Robot’s Could Threaten Humanity Soon.

July 31, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
A British scientist is suggesting that robots could threaten humanity as soon as in the next few years.

Dr. Ben Garrod of Anglia Ruskin University says robots pose a far greater threat to humanity than was depicted in movies such as The Terminator and that they’re “bulldozing” their way through their evolution.

They are getting stronger, faster and smarter at an incredible rate – and could even be classified as an “invasive species” because of their rapid progress

Will we see something scary with robots in our lifetime? Or, will the next generation have to deal with this?

