“The Rap Yearbook” To Be Turned Into A Documentary

From 1979-2015, Music critic Shea Serrano wrote about rap culture’s most impactful songs from each year and addressed it as The Rap Yearbook.

The Rap Yearbook is going to hit the small screen as a documentary. According to XXL Mag, the documentary is set it to go on air in 2018, but a date has yet to an announced.

The Rap Yearbook will be transformed into a 6 episode series about the most important and influential songs in rap history.

Shea Serrano has already been spotted tweeting about reviews from Variety, Amc, and more.

wrote a book about rap & now AMC is turning it into a 6-episode documentary with The Roots as executive producers on it the universe is wild pic.twitter.com/HnjjVKgw94 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 29, 2017

For the full story, click here.