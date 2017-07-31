“The Rap Yearbook” To Be Turned Into A Documentary

July 31, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Rap, Shea Serrano, The Rap Year Book, Yearbook
Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)

From 1979-2015, Music critic Shea Serrano wrote about rap culture’s most impactful songs from each year and addressed it as The Rap Yearbook.

The Rap Yearbook is going to hit the small screen as a documentary.  According to XXL Mag, the documentary is set it to go on air in 2018, but a date has yet to an announced.

The Rap Yearbook will be transformed into a 6 episode series about the most important and influential songs in rap history.

Shea Serrano has already been spotted tweeting about reviews from Variety, Amc, and more.

For the full story, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live