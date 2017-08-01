50 Cent Threatens To Take ‘Power’ To A New Network [Pic]

August 1, 2017 12:20 PM By Bre
Filed Under: 50 Cent, instagram, Network change, Power, Starz
(Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Power is Starz’s highest rated show, but it might not be for long.

After an apparent dispute with the network, 50 Cent is threatening to take the network’s biggest hit elsewhere. The morning after the series’ latest episode premiered, Fif’ logged onto Instagram with something to get off his chest. He wrote, “I woke up feeling a little different about Power this morning… If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean, Starz? I’m taking my talents to South Beach, [eff] this.”

In another post, 50 noted that the show’s current season is winding down, writing, “4 more episodes then you know, NINO.”

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live