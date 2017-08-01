Deadly Reason Why You Should Not Let Your Dog Lick Your Face.

I love my dog, but I have never been one to let my dogs lick me. I think I will just continue to teach my dog Coconut how to give hugs!

John Oxford, professor of virology and bacteriology at the Queen Mary University in London, explained how the beautiful creatures get bacteria in the first place.

He said: “It is not just what is carried in saliva.

“Dogs spend half their life with their noses in nasty corners or hovering over dog droppings so their muzzles are full of bacteria, viruses and germs of all sorts.”

The strong bacteria have the power to cause a range of dangerous diseases, some deadly.

Capnocytophaga Canimorsus is a bacteria that lives in a dog’s saliva.

It has the power to cause fatal infections including sepsis, which can ultimately lead to organ failure and even death.

Ringworm is said to be one of the easiest infections dog’s can pass on.

Our furry friends can also carry the potentially fatal MRSA disease, but it will not have any effect on them.

Children are at a greater risk of catching these infections from a dog’s lick.

