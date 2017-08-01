Is ‘In a Heartbeat’ The Cutest Animated Short Ever? [VIDEO]

Pixar has made some amazing short films over the years, but they’ve got some stiff competition from these student film makers!

According to Yahoo! Movies, Beth Davis and Esteban Bravo, students at Ringling College of Art and Design, have just released their highly anticipated short film, In a Heartbeat.

The 4-minute film follows the story of a young boy whose heart literally leaps out of his chest when he sees his crush, and it’s taking the internet by storm!

DID U JUST HEAR SOMEONE SCREAM BC IT WAS ME WATCHING IN A HEARTBEAT ITS THE CTUEST THNIG IVE EVER SEEN — cam (@phandertale) July 31, 2017

Watch the video above and let us know what you think!