Kanye West Sues St. Pablo Tour’s Insurance Company for $10 Million

According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against Lloyds of London for $10 million.

West’s tour company, Very Good Touring, Inc., secured tour insurance from Lloyds for The Saint Pablo tour.

West’s team filed a claim just days after his meltdown during a Sacramento concert and subsequent tour cancellation stemming from a mental breakdown which required hospitalization.

Related: Kanye West Defends Against ‘The Life of Pablo’ Lawsuit

According to the report, West’s company has not received payment from the insurers and feel they are simply getting the run-around. And, rather than attempting to settle civilly, the defendants immediately secured legal counsel.

Additionally, the new suit alleges that the insurer leaked sensitive personal information about West’s physical and mental condition to the media.

In the document’s obtained by THR, West’s attorney warns other artists to be wary of the insurer’s shady practices. “The artists think they’re buying peace of mind. The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse.”