Khalid Rules the School in Cameo Filled ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ Video

Khalid has released the music video for his new single “Young Dumb & Broke.”

In the new clip, which was directed by Calmatic, Khalid goes back to high school. The video features cameos from actors notorious for their roles in memorable high-school based television shows and movies including Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding, Saved By The Bell), Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and Kel Mitchell (All That, Good Burger). The video also features cameos from some of the “Location” singer’s musician friends like Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony.

Watch “Young Dumb & Broke” and see the full list of cameos below.

Black Party (artist)

Buddy (artist)

Dennis Haskins (actor)

Kel Mitchell (actor)

Meechonmars (social media influencer)

Nathan Zed (social media influencer)

Normani Kordei (Fifth Harmony)

Quiñ (artist)

Rachael Leigh Cook (actor)

VanJess (artist)

Wayne Brady (actor)

Will Peltz (model/actor/social media influencer)