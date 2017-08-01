Louis Tomlinson Talks Home Town Video Shoot for ‘Back to You’

Louis Tomlinson recently released the music video for his new single “Back to You,” which features Bebe Rexha.

“It was great, obviously, anyone knows Bebe she’s great energy and she’s really good fun. It was great to do the video with her,” the singer told 92.3 AMP Radio.

The clip was shot in Tomlinson’s home town of Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the former One Direction singer enjoyed showing fans and Rexha where he’s from.

“It was just really nice to give the fans a real insight to Doncaster, honestly I go on about it all the time, where I’m from, the name. But it’s nice to be to show them exactly like where I used to hang out as a kid,” he said.

One thing Tomlison’s hometown doesn’t excel at… Sushi.

“One of her [Bebe’s] team was asking for sushi and that surprised me the most because you’re not going to get sushi where I’m from in Doncaster,” Louis smiled. “Sushi, where I’m from, is very posh and high end, you’re going to have to go quite far to find some sushi.”

Check out “Back to You” below.