‘SBTB’ Star Dustin Diamond Drinks Chewing Tobacco Spit For $25 [VIDEO]

August 1, 2017 12:30 PM By Nina
(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

This is truly gross…..

TMZ has reported that former Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond recently took part in a 50/50 game at The Rialto Theatre.

The rules of the game were simple: for $25, Diamond had to drink one of the two shot glasses placed in front of him. One glass had a shot of bourbon, while the other was pure chewing tobacco spit……….

Though Diamond initially picked and drank the bourbon, he decided to drink the tobacco spit as well because……. he wanted to sell more merchandise?

We’re not totally sure, but you can check out the disgusting video for yourself right here.

