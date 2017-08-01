Selena’s Brother Now A Fugitive On Top 10 Most Wanted [PIC]

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

The brother of the legendary singer, Selena Quintanilla, is in some serious trouble with the law.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Abraham Quintanilla III is currently listed as one of the Top 10 Most Wanted in Nueces County, Texas.

A Facebook post from the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office revealed Quintanilla is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.

Quintanilla III was a member of Selena y los Dinos, which his sister Selena fronted until her tragic death in 1993, and formed the Los Kumbia Kings.

For more information, you can head right here.

