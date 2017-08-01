Sia Announces New Christmas Album

Sia has announced she will release a Christmas album this holiday season.

Related: Sia Debuts Moving ‘Free Me’ Video Starring Zoe Saldana

The collection of original holiday songs written by Sia and super producer Greg Kurstin will be released later this year via her new record label Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos—everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” wrote Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman and Atlantic Records Chairman/COO Julie Greenwald in a joint statement. “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”