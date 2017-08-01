Steph Curry Crashing A Random House Party

Steph Curry, from the Golden State Warriors, was seen crashing a party, “cracking open a cold one with the boys” and sticking around long enough to take a few pictures!
If you look through the pictures you can even see ex-teammate, Kent Bazemore was there too.
Complex reporting Steph Curry randomly showed up to these people’s house to see if he could party. Imagine you’re just hanging out and Steph Curry walks up with a small group of guys requesting to party?
You already know Steph Curry was dunking on them during a game of beer pong.