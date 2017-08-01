Steph Curry Crashing A Random House Party

Steph Curry, from the Golden State Warriors, was seen crashing a party, “cracking open a cold one with the boys” and sticking around long enough to take a few pictures!

If you look through the pictures you can even see ex-teammate, Kent Bazemore was there too.

No afterparty is complete without @stephencurry30 randomly rolling in asking to party.. A post shared by Jim Marrinan (@jimboslice401) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Complex reporting Steph Curry randomly showed up to these people’s house to see if he could party. Imagine you’re just hanging out and Steph Curry walks up with a small group of guys requesting to party?

You already know Steph Curry was dunking on them during a game of beer pong.

