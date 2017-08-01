T.I. & Tiny Are Back Together!

The divorce is over! According to Media Take Over, Tiny & T.I. have withdrawn their divorce documents.

The couple filed their divorce earlier in the year but as of now it appears T.I. and Tiny are really wanting to stay together based off of T.I.’s Instagram post celebrating their 7th year anniversary.

The two have had some relationship problems in the past and had experienced some bumps in the road. Through all of this it appears the two have decided it is best to stay together and asked both attorney’s to withdrawal the filing of their, what could have been, divorce.

