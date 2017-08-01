T.I. & Tiny Are Back Together!

The divorce is over! According to Media Take Over, Tiny & T.I. have withdrawn their divorce documents.
The couple filed their divorce earlier in the year but as of now it appears T.I. and Tiny are really wanting to stay together based off of T.I.’s Instagram post celebrating their 7th year anniversary.
The two have had some relationship problems in the past and had experienced some bumps in the road. Through all of this it appears the two have decided it is best to stay together and asked both attorney’s to withdrawal the filing of their, what could have been, divorce.
Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs H. Looking at these pics Seems like the time flew by. Never a dull moment… Everyday we LIT!!!! Stay Making this Family shit look sexy. They ain't never seen shit like US!!!! Can't expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it's unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That's all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H. @majorgirl