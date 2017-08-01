stress, stress relief, third person

Talking To Yourself In The Third-Person Is Good For Stress Relief.

August 1, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Talking to yourself in the third-person is good for stress relief. Sure, you may look weird, but research says you should talk to yourself in the third person more often.

According to a Michigan State University study, talking to yourself in the third-person has a calming effect, especially when you’re stressed.

Basically, talking to yourself in the third person can make it feel like you are giving advice to a friend. So, you are essentially distancing yourself from the bad or stressful experience.

