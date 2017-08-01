Ok, bust out the Grand Theft Auto 5 in the break room!

Video Games At Work Can Increase Productivity.

According to a new study, playing video games during your break time at work is better for you than just relaxing.

Researchers found that people who played games during their down time came back to work with less stress and enjoyed a better overall mood than people who sat around without a phone or computer.

Yeah, GTA 5 would be a GREAT stress reliever.

