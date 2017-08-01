video games, at work, stress

Video Games At Work Can Increase Productivity.

August 1, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Video Games, At Work, stress
Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images

Ok, bust out the Grand Theft Auto 5 in the break room!

According to a new study, playing video games during your break time at work is better for you than just relaxing.

Researchers found that people who played games during their down time came back to work with less stress and enjoyed a better overall mood than people who sat around without a phone or computer.

Yeah, GTA 5 would be a GREAT stress reliever.

If you want to show your boss this story, and need a bit more detail. Click here.

