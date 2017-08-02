California Woman Hides Drugs From Police In Stomach Folds

August 2, 2017 4:28 PM By Nina
(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

This was almost the perfect hiding place…..

According to the Ventura County Star, a 55-year-old woman known as ‘Mama V’ has been arrested for hiding drugs in the folds of her stomach.

After being woken up to police at her door, she was handed a search warrant of her home by the police as they went to work. After hours of looking, officers eventually found over three grams of methamphetamine tucked in Mama V’s stomach folds.

She was promptly arrested and taken to the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.

To learn more, you can head right here.

