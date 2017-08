You don’t want to mess with Young M.A.!

MTO News has shared a video of Cardi B getting her butt whooped by Young M.A. on a street in New York City.

The video, which was filmed two years ago, begins with Cardi and her sister, Hennessey, arguing with M.A. and her girlfriend. However, once things escalated, it all went down!

Watch the video for yourself right here!