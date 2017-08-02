Catch The ‘Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye West’ Documentary

XXL Mag has released a link to the ‘Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye West’ Documentary. Although we currently don’t know what is happening between Kanye West and Jay-Z this documentary can help feed into, or put an end to some theories that are going around.

The documentary captures events that have happened over the years between the two rappers “friendship” within the music industry. It even has interviews from close friends who can shed some insight on what was happening and is currently happening between the two as they had a fall-out in their relationship.

Rumors began with the two having a fall out when Kanye West began a relationship with Kim Kardashian because Jay-Z and Beyonce did not approve of her, but you can see the real reasons behind the terminated friendship by watching the documentary.