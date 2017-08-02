Conspiracy Theory! Outback Steakhouse Accused As The Illuminati [Photos]

August 2, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Accused, Illuminati, Outback Steakhouse
(Photo credit JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

Over the past week, people have flooded Twitter with pictures that show a conspiracy theory: the Outback Streakhouse restaurant chain is part of the Illuminati.

Below was the first tweet that produced the theory. The tweet quickly went insanely viral, generating over 100,000 retweets over the weekend.

Since then, people have added weight to the theory.

Outback Steakhouse has denied the conspiracy theory in a statement made to the Daily Dot, saying they had “no plans other than to bring bold steaks and Bloomin’ Onions” to the people. They also jokingly posted a tweet in reply to all of the Illuminati theories going around:

