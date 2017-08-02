Do You Ever Regret “The One That Got Away”?

The one that got away…it’s okay to think about it. I think we all do when someone has had a impact on our life. However, do you think this is your biggest regret in life so far?

A study out of Northwestern University revealed that the number one regret people have is a lost love.

Family issues, education choices, career and finances rounded out the top five most common regrets.

My mother told me not to have regret on “The one that got away”. She told me “Kick them to the curb because the corner doesn’t want their ass”. I still think that is still very good advice.

