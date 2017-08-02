the one that got away, love, life, regrets.

Do You Ever Regret “The One That Got Away”?

August 2, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Life, Love, regrets., The One That Got Away
(Photo credit PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The one that got away…it’s okay to think about it. I think we all do when someone has had a impact on our life. However, do you think this is your biggest regret in life so far?

A study out of Northwestern University revealed that the number one regret people have is a lost love.

Family issues, education choices, career and finances rounded out the top five most common regrets.

My mother told me not to have regret on “The one that got away”. She told me “Kick them to the curb because the corner doesn’t want their ass”.  I still think that is still very good advice.

See where other regrets ranked by clicking here.

 

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live