Eminem Dropping A Movie Titled “Bodied” [Trailer]

August 2, 2017 7:49 AM By Tony Tecate
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He’s been a household name for close to two decades, but that doesn’t mean Eminem’s forgotten his battle rap roots.

The 8 Mile rapper will revisit the battle rap scene on the big screen when he teams up with music video director Joseph Kahn. The duo are set to release a satirical movie called Bodied, which explores race relations. The production team is withholding many other details about the story.

The film’s screenwriter, and battle champion Kid Twist, developed the story with Kahn. It features battle circuit mainstays Dizaster, Dumbfounded, Loaded Lux and Hollow Da Don. Bodied will also feature Anthony Michael Hall, Charlamagne Tha God, Callum Worthy, Debra Wilson and Rory Uphold.

The film will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival next month before a wider release later in the year.

