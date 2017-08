Leave it to J. Cole to use his time off on the 4 Your Eyez Only tour to pay it forward.

Cole and some of his Dreamville associates recently paid a visit to San Quentin State Prison in San Francisco to get some facetime with the inmates.

We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again. That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn't be doing it justice. A post shared by Ibrahim H. (@kingofqueenz25) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:13am PDT