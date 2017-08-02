New Study Claims Drinking More Alcohol May Make You Less Likely To Develop Dimentia

August 2, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Alcohol, Dimentia, drink, Less, Study, UC San Diego
Dutch brewer Niels Beekhuizen pours a glass of William V 0 brewery Crooked Spider, an amber-colored beer specially brewed for the fiftieth anniversary of King Willem-Alexander on April 12, 2017 at the Crooked Spider brewery in Wassenaa. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen / Netherlands OUT
(Photo credit ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Cheers! Let’s drink to our health!

According to San Diego Union-Tribune, UC San Diego claims in a new study that certain people who regularly consume moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol are more likely to live to 85 without developing dementia and other cognitive problems compared to people who don’t drink at all.

The long-term study was largely based on white, middle-class men and women living in Rancho Bernardo, a master-planned community in North County.

In a statement, the university said the study “does not suggest drinking is responsible for increased longevity and cognitive health. Alcohol consumption, particularly wine, is associated with higher incomes and education levels, which in turn are associated with lower rates of smoking, lower rates of mental illness and better access to health care.”

You can read the full report at the San Diego Union-Tribune‘s page

