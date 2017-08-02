Ouch! Teen Gets Hammer Stuck In Mouth After Dare [Photos]

August 2, 2017 11:18 AM
A 14-year-old girl somehow managed to fit an entire hammer in her mouth on a dare, per CBS New York.

There was just one problem: She couldn’t get it out!

Kaley, a Louisiana teen, tweeted a photo of her uncomfortable situation.

“My friend did not believe me when I told her a member of [a] band was so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth, so I did it to prove I could,” Kaley told 1010 WINS.

According to the CBS report, the hammer was caught in her mouth for upwards of 10 minutes before she got it out.

Kaley says it wasn’t painful, but joked that it was “Still uncomfortable considering hammers weren’t made for going in mouths.”

