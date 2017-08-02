San Quentin Inmates Get A Visit From J. Cole

He has been spotted walking into venues wearing an orange jumpsuit while people dressed as police escort him to the stage, but he decided to not just dress the part but experience it in real life.
During his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour, rapper J. Cole decided to take a pit stop and hang out with inmates inside the famous San Quentin State Prison. Cole and his crew spent time with inmates who will be incarcerated for life, they will never outside world again.
Cole has been known for writing songs about controversial topics like mass incarceration, police stereotyping, and many other things that are going wrong and are flawed within the criminal justice system. In his latest album, “4 Your Eyez Only,” Cole raps about these issues in songs; “4 Your Eyez Only,” “Neighbors,” and “Immoral.”
Bossip reported Ibrahim, president of Dreamville, expressing the life-changing event and his perspective of the visit. Ibrahim is not very active on social media but the experience was so life-changing that he had to share it even though the image alone wasn’t “doing it justice.”
Perhaps this experience could be turn into inspiration for Cole share these inmates story and experience in the system.