San Quentin Inmates Get A Visit From J. Cole

He has been spotted walking into venues wearing an orange jumpsuit while people dressed as police escort him to the stage, but he decided to not just dress the part but experience it in real life.

During his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour, rapper J. Cole decided to take a pit stop and hang out with inmates inside the famous San Quentin State Prison. Cole and his crew spent time with inmates who will be incarcerated for life, they will never outside world again.

One of the most moving moments since this new journey. Spent a day with some brothers whose stories go unheard behind the wall. Learned a lot, so much work to be done. This system will try to not give you a voice but we're listening. ✊🏿 A post shared by Felton Brown (@feltonamus) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Cole has been known for writing songs about controversial topics like mass incarceration, police stereotyping, and many other things that are going wrong and are flawed within the criminal justice system. In his latest album, “4 Your Eyez Only,” Cole raps about these issues in songs; “4 Your Eyez Only,” “Neighbors,” and “Immoral.”

Bossip reported Ibrahim, president of Dreamville, expressing the life-changing event and his perspective of the visit. Ibrahim is not very active on social media but the experience was so life-changing that he had to share it even though the image alone wasn’t “doing it justice.”

We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again. That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn't be doing it justice. A post shared by Ibrahim H. (@kingofqueenz25) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Perhaps this experience could be turn into inspiration for Cole share these inmates story and experience in the system.